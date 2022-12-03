Konnect Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $34,601.14 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.07 or 0.06343802 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00506925 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30566439 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

