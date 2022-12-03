Konnect (KCT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $34,388.64 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

