Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.21

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $939,867.97 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00272943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00087489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,076,938 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

