Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

