Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $177,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 249,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.