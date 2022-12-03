Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,156 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

