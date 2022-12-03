Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in November

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

Shares of KNKBF remained flat at 15.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.44. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of 11.55 and a 52-week high of 35.55.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNKBF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.