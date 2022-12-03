Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,039.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $52.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.
About Kingspan Group
