Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,039.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPF remained flat at $52.80 during trading hours on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

