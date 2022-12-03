Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,592.7 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Kingsoft stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Kingsoft has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Get Kingsoft alerts:

Kingsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.