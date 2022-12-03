Kin Market Capitalization Achieves $19.32 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Kin has a total market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $256,482.91 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009804 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.02 or 0.06263720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00503798 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
