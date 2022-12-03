Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $262,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

