Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Position Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,286 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 75,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

