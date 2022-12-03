Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

