Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 94,146 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,146 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $66.55.

