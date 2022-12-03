Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after buying an additional 214,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,451,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after buying an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $22.48 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

