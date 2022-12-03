Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $255.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $194.56 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.99 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

