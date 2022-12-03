Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.