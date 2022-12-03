Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

