Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

CB opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.82 and its 200-day moving average is $197.22. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,578 shares of company stock worth $19,975,827 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.