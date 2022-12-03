Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFFB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

KFFB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 12.44%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

