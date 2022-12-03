Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.86 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $101.86 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,045.93 or 0.06170471 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00503591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.13 or 0.30365380 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,857,330,387 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,839,414,139 with 14,839,414,139.895329 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0072486 USD and is down -10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,859,942.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.