Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 18,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

