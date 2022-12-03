Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kasikornbank Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 18,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
