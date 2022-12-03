Karpus Management Inc. Sells 39,436 Shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of G&P Acquisition worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAPA opened at $10.15 on Friday. G&P Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Company Profile

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

