Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.11% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCX. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 70.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of PCX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.