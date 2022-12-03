Karpus Management Inc. Sells 167,664 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,664 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

