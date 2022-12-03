Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. RPO LLC boosted its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 797,300 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:ADEX opened at $10.03 on Friday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

