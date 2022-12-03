Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 181,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,628,000 after buying an additional 6,826,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5,732.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,352,000 after buying an additional 2,433,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after buying an additional 2,364,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,997.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 1,029,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWU stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

