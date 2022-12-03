Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLME opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

