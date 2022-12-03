Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,135 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

