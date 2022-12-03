Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.22% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INKA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $856,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INKA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

