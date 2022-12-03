Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,969 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSTZ opened at $17.76 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.