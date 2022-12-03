Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACAH opened at $9.98 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.