Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Alan Yu Purchases 16,800 Shares

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $235,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,419,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,089,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu bought 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $22.00.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.