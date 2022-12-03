Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Alan Yu Purchases 16,800 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $235,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,419,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,089,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu bought 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,975. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $22.00.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.