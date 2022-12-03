Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,364,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.1 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

KHOTF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.