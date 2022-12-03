Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KSICW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Kadem Sustainable Impact

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

