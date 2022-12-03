Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

Shares of Juva Life stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,375. Juva Life has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.