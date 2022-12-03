JUST Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $198.34 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.75 or 0.06371462 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00506259 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.97 or 0.30526250 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
