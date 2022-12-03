JUST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.77 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. JUST has a total market cap of $198.48 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
JUST Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
