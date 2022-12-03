Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

