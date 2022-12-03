Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jumbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUMSF remained flat at $19.24 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Jumbo has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Get Jumbo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Jumbo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.