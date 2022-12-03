Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Down 3.6%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.27). Approximately 9,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.32).

Journeo Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.47. The company has a market cap of £9.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,130.00.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

