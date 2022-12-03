Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,037.41

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,037.41 ($24.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,129 ($25.47). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,087 ($24.97), with a volume of 317,567 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.39).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,972.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,035.92. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,472.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In related news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,552.75). In related news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,552.75). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.80) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($478.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

