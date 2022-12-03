Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 411,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.