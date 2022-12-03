Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

