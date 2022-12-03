Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.