Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 87,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $540.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.