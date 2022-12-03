John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

