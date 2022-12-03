John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
