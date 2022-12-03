John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %
HPS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
