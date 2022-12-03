John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

HPS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

