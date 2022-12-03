John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 30th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust ( NYSE:JHI Get Rating ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

