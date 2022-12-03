John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 30th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JHI opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.60.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
