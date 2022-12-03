John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $12.28 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
